1/
Gloria J. (Aker) Kukurin
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria J. Kukurin, 64, formerly of Murrysville, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Brookdale Murrysville. She was born Jan. 17, 1956, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Robert and Ann Markovich Aker. She was an active member of the community and a friend to many that she met through her various interests, activities and volunteer work. Gloria was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by two children, Jeannine Brentzel and William "Billy" (Alexis) Kukurin; five granddaughters, Elise, Emme, Brooke, Kendall and Piper; four siblings, Robert (Judie) Aker, Ellen (Bill) Kunic, Janet (Frank) Mazzotta and David (Debbie) Aker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at HART FUNERAL HOME INC. A blessing service will be held privately for the family. Per CDC guidelines, indoor capacity of 25 persons, masks and social distancing will be enforced. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hart Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hart Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved