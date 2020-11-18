1/
Gloria Jean Thompson
1946 - 2020
Gloria Jean Thompson, age 74 of Roseville, died on November 15, 2020 at Ascension Macomb Hospital in Warren. She was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky on July 24,1946 to the late Talmadge and Ethel Smith. Loving mother of Ronald C. Smith and Dawn Domangue. Grandmother of Clarissa Smith, Christina Connelly, Josephine Forthoffer, Brandon Pirrone, Brooke and Briana Domangue, and Isaiah Fox. Also survived by 10 Great-grandchildren. One of five children, she was predeceased by all her siblings, Ronald Talmadge Smith, Joyce Ann Huffman, Bruce Smith and Janelle Sue Greer. Gloria loved her family, and they were a source of great joy. She enjoyed gardening, country music and doing the hustle when the music played. Visitation will take place at Rudy Funeral Home 25650 Van Dyke, in Center Line on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Burial will take place on Saturday at Highland Cemetery in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Please visit www.rudyfuneral.com to light a candle or to share a message. Due to the State of Michigan Covid restrictions, we are limited to 25 people in the facility at a time. Please be considerate of others when coming to pay your respects.

Published in Rudy Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
