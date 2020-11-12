1/1
Gloria Marquis Mitchell
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Gloria Marquis Mitchell, a resident of Saint Augustine, Florida, has returned to Albuquerque. She often said when she moved to Albuquerque in 1982 that she "had come home" and now she has.

Gloria was born in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, September 21, 1937. Bill, her husband and soul mate, survives her. Gloria is survived by two daughters, Sabrina Wilcox (Mitchell) and Shannon Coker; her four grandsons, Rawles Wilcox, Christian Coker, Michael Bodmer and Wayne Bodmer; her granddaughter, Sterling Wilcox; her five great-granddaughters, Cathryn, Lily and Scarlett (Wayne), Lily and Lorelei (Christian); great-grandson, John (Michael); and great-grandson, Theodore (Rawles). Gloria is also survived by her nephew, Kim "Kino" Pearce (Cynthia) and their daughter Stormy and son Liam; two step-sons, David (Annelie) Mitchell and Mark Mitchell; and her (step) grandson, Erik (David). Additionally, her good friend and sister-in-law, Suzan Sigmond (ward) survives her. Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheri Marquis Goodloe Richardson; her parents, Bob and Ann Marquis; her son-in-law, "Pete" Coker; and her sister, Ann Pearce.

There will be a Memorial Service at Trinity at the MarketPlace in Albuquerque with an immediate private interment Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Albuquerque, NM.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Animal Humane Society, 615 Virginia SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. we encourage friends and family to record special memories at www.frenchfunerals.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
Trinity at the Marketplace
NOV
14
Interment
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery
November 11, 2020
Deepest sympathies to the family you are in our thoughts and prayers . My favorite memory of Gloria is when she traveled to Virginia to surprise Shannon for her 50th birthday! She patiently waited inside a gift wrapped box to surprise Shannon at her birthday party! Their reactions were priceless!! We are all going to miss her spirit!
God rest her soul
Love the Matteos
Tom, Val and family ❤
"Jersey crew"
Valerie Matteo
Friend
November 11, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy to Sabrina, Shannon, Bill, friends and family! May all the cherished memories fill your heart with love! Our hearts will be with the family on the 14th, May it be a wonderful celebration of her life! Love to all! Frank and Sandra Willoughby
Sandra Willoughby
Family
November 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
November 10, 2020
I love you Mom! See you later! So long!
Shannon - Daughter #2
Daughter
