Gloria Marquis Mitchell, a resident of Saint Augustine, Florida, has returned to Albuquerque. She often said when she moved to Albuquerque in 1982 that she "had come home" and now she has.
Gloria was born in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, September 21, 1937. Bill, her husband and soul mate, survives her. Gloria is survived by two daughters, Sabrina Wilcox (Mitchell) and Shannon Coker; her four grandsons, Rawles Wilcox, Christian Coker, Michael Bodmer and Wayne Bodmer; her granddaughter, Sterling Wilcox; her five great-granddaughters, Cathryn, Lily and Scarlett (Wayne), Lily and Lorelei (Christian); great-grandson, John (Michael); and great-grandson, Theodore (Rawles). Gloria is also survived by her nephew, Kim "Kino" Pearce (Cynthia) and their daughter Stormy and son Liam; two step-sons, David (Annelie) Mitchell and Mark Mitchell; and her (step) grandson, Erik (David). Additionally, her good friend and sister-in-law, Suzan Sigmond (ward) survives her. Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheri Marquis Goodloe Richardson; her parents, Bob and Ann Marquis; her son-in-law, "Pete" Coker; and her sister, Ann Pearce.
There will be a Memorial Service at Trinity at the MarketPlace in Albuquerque with an immediate private interment Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Albuquerque, NM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Animal Humane Society, 615 Virginia SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. we encourage friends and family to record special memories at www.frenchfunerals.com.