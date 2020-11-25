WORCESTER – Gregg G. Balcom, 65, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after a brief illness.



He leaves a brother, Mark Balcom-Wolf and his wife Moe of Barre; his two sisters, Linda Morrison and her lifetime partner Brad of Barre and Sharon Chaput and her lifetime partner Robert Lonconsolo of Worcester. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, Jen, Justin, Jessica, William, Shawnee, Scott, and Matthew; many great nieces and nephews; and his partner Kendra and her family who had a special place in his heart. He was predeceased by a brother, Scott Balcom Sr, in 2015. He was born in Worcester to the late Gene J. and Jessie V. (Taylor) Balcom. He was extremely close to his Mom. Gregg graduated from Doherty Memorial High School.



Gregg was a foreman at National Envelope Company. He loved Wells Beach, Maine. He was a great friend, and he loved his family and friends. He had a quick wit. He loved the Patriots and Red Sox and enjoyed playing cribbage.



Gregg had a liver transplant many years ago and was extremely grateful for that special gift that gave him an extra 16 years of celebrating life.



Funeral services are being planned and will be posted here and in the Worcester Telegram shortly. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave.





