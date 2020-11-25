1/1
Gregg G. Balcom
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WORCESTER – Gregg G. Balcom, 65, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after a brief illness.

He leaves a brother, Mark Balcom-Wolf and his wife Moe of Barre; his two sisters, Linda Morrison and her lifetime partner Brad of Barre and Sharon Chaput and her lifetime partner Robert Lonconsolo of Worcester. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, Jen, Justin, Jessica, William, Shawnee, Scott, and Matthew; many great nieces and nephews; and his partner Kendra and her family who had a special place in his heart. He was predeceased by a brother, Scott Balcom Sr, in 2015. He was born in Worcester to the late Gene J. and Jessie V. (Taylor) Balcom. He was extremely close to his Mom. Gregg graduated from Doherty Memorial High School.

Gregg was a foreman at National Envelope Company. He loved Wells Beach, Maine. He was a great friend, and he loved his family and friends. He had a quick wit. He loved the Patriots and Red Sox and enjoyed playing cribbage.

Gregg had a liver transplant many years ago and was extremely grateful for that special gift that gave him an extra 16 years of celebrating life.

Funeral services are being planned and will be posted here and in the Worcester Telegram shortly. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rice Funeral Home - Worcester from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved