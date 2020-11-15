IN LOVING MEMORY OF GREGORY BRUCE GOODWIN



Gregory Bruce Goodwin entered this world June 16, 1955 at Providence Hospital in Seattle, WA. His parents were Lee R. and Julia M. Goodwin, both preceded him in death. He transitioned peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. He had been hospitalized and in the CCU at the UW/Medical Center in Seattle, WA since October 16, 2020. Gregory had been living with a defective heart valve for years and the Lord chose to call him home from the discomfort, suffering and pain he had incurred from it.



Gregory grew up in the Central District (CD area) of Seattle. He attended Coleman elementary and Meany junior high schools in the Seattle area. He graduated from Chief Sealth in 1973. Gregory was a U.S. Army veteran and was honorably discharged in 1977. He attended Seattle Community College and was forever taking classes. One time he even took a singing class. We called him a "Professional Student."



Greg in his spare time loved to read, work out at the gym, listen to music, and watch television. He enjoyed watching sports, particular basketball, football, and track, and watching the program "Seattle Refined." He was an avid long-distance runner. He would run 3-4 miles every day. He enjoyed listening to the sound of a waterfall outside his window at home. The running water sound was a calming effect to him.



Greg was always pleasant, friendly, funny, smart, and sometimes mischievous. He loved life. Rarely, would he show annoyance and anger. Yet, he had a strong spirit and held on to his convictions.



Greg held several jobs in his early years, one working as a carpet installer for 5-6 years. He was dedicated and committed to whatever job he worked. Eventually, he gained employment with the Safeway Store family (15th & E. John, Seattle). He had good work ethics and worked 23 ½ years until his health no longer allowed him to work.



Greg was also known as "Secret Squirrel." A park department friend gave him this name. He always played at the Madrona Park on 33rd Avenue. It was known as the "away park." Our family members and Gregory's friends know this park and nickname! To this day, his childhood friends call him by this nickname!



At the 1962 Seattle World's Fair Gregory was pictured in the Seattle Times newspaper. He was on stage with a few others doing the Chubby Checker "twist."



Greg loved tennis shoes. He would buy online or in the stores. One of the last pair he purchased was a white "Mercedes Benz" tennis shoe (didn't even know they made tennis shoes).



During his childhood years, Greg, along with his brothers and sisters, were members of God's Pentecostal Temple, known as 16th & E. Fir. They faithfully attended Sunday School and Children's Church.



Gregory made a choice before he departed this life. He gave his heart to the Lord; he repeated Romans 10:9 and began his journey to meet the Lord Jesus Christ in peace.



Gregory leaves to mourn and cherish his memory: brothers--Leroy, Jr., Carl, Sr., Stephan, Sr., and Marcus Goodwin; sisters-Carolyn Grant (Rudolph) Gail Giles, and Kimberly Goodwin (preceded him in death) Special Cousins, Pastor Dwaine Harding, Arthur Harding, Jr., and Verna Paris-Thompson; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.



Private graveside services with military honors will be held for Gregory at the Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA

