In Loving Memory



Guido Cappelli Jr., 83, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born December 17, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Guido and Rasaria Ferretti Cappelli. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. Guido was a patriotic veteran of the US Army and was the owner of Cosmo's Pizza of Murrysville where he proudly served as an active community member for over 45 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine Conley Cappelli; six children, Guido (Ellen) Cappelli, Lori (Jesse) Wampler, John Phelan, Lisa (Kevin) Campbell, James (Marci) Phelan and Joseph Phelan; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. at Hart Funeral Home, Inc. at which time a funeral service will be held to celebrate Guido's life. In accordance with the CDC recommendations, social distancing and masks will be enforced.



The family wishes to sincerely thank everyone for their support and love during these misfortunate and extraordinary times.

