H. Dianne Romero
1935 - 2020
H. Dianne Romero, 83 of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away peacefully in her sleep of heart failure at her home, where she wanted to be. She was born on September 30, 1935 in Boise, Idaho to Irving and Rita Driggs. She married Steven (Remo) Romero on September 25, 1963.

Dianne had three sisters that she loved, Zorma, Marlene and Myrna. She worked as a Head Start teacher at the Matheson for over 30 years. She loved it so much.

Dianne is survived by her children, Terry, Richard, Vickie, Randy, Michael, Christina, Billy, and Joey who is now with her in Heaven. Her happiest time was when she was dancing, teaching, fishing, camping and being with her family. She was the most caring, thoughtful, happy prankster. We love her and will miss her so very much by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but most of all by Grandpa and Nene.

Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
