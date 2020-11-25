H. Don Clark passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 22, 2020. His kind nature, sense of humor, and impish grin will be greatly missed.



Don was born on October 10, 1961 in Provo, Utah to Kay and Joyce Clark. He graduated from Orem High School with the class of 1980. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spokane, Washington. He had a deep love for the gospel.



He worked many years at Valley Title with his mother and brother, and forged many lasting friendships during his time there. He recently received a bachelor's degree in accounting.



Don was adventurous and mischievous. There wasn't anything that he was afraid to try. He loved to joke and tease. He could be a bit of a troublemaker, and his mother loves to tell of all the wooden spoons that were broken over his backside. He loved sports, his favorite being baseball. He was a diehard Kansas City Royals fan. He also loved the Kansas City Chiefs, and was so excited when they won the Super Bowl. He was a big lover of music, and shared that love with his children. He loved comic books and movies. He enjoyed cooking, and loved experimenting with new recipes. His passion was photography. He loved taking pictures of his friends, family, and especially old barns.



His biggest love in life was his family. He loved them fiercely, and always did his best to make everyone happy. He loved to brag about his kids and grandkids, and was so proud of all of them.



Don is survived by his children, LinDee (Geoff) Stratton, Riley (Benjamin) Thomson, Logan (Jackie) Clark, Wendy Clark, Will Clark, Tori Clark, and Stewart Clark, his grandchildren, Alyson, Spencer, Elisabeth, James, AnneLynn, Thomas, Noah, David, Chloe, and Emma, His mother, Joyce, his brother Greg, and sisters Kalyne, JoDee, Davi, Colina, and Tina. He was preceded in death by his father, Kay Clark, and granddaughter, Clara Ann Clark.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.



Interment, Moroni City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the memorial account set up in his name, set up at Mountain America Credit Union.

