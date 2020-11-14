Lt. Col Hal Douglas White Sr. of Kaysville, Utah departed this life on November 5, 2020, at the age of 95. Born on April 18, 1925 in Wichita Falls, Texas.



Hal served in the Merchant Marine, then the US Navy during WWII. His pilot training with the Navy was terminated with the approaching end of the war.



In 1944 Hal married Elizabeth June Broussard. Hal and June had two sons, Charles Trigg and Hal Douglas Jr., but the marriage ended after several years.



Returning to school after the war, Hal graduated from Louisiana State University with a Civil Engineering degree in 1948 and accepted a commission in the Army and embarked on a 21-year career as an officer in the US Army. A veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam, he was awarded numerous decorations including the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal.



While serving in Korea Hal met Barbara Joan Gudger of Boston, and they were subsequently married. During their 62-year marriage they lived in Florida, Maryland, Germany, Virginia, Kansas, Hawaii, California, and Maine, eventually settling in Kaysville, Utah in 1973. Hal and Barbara had two sons, Erik Hunter White and Laird Alan. Barbara passed away in 2018, and rests in the Kaysville City Cemetery.



Following his retirement from the Army, Hal served a second career as a facilities manager for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, with responsibilities including the Tabernacle and Temple Square.



In 1987 Hal finally completed the training that had been interrupted by the end of WWII and earned his Private Pilot's License. Continuing his education, Hal earned a Master of Science in Physics from the University of Utah and a Master of Public Administration from BYU.



In his later years Hal volunteered as a Deputy Sheriff with Davis County Search and Rescue and as an officer in the Civil Air Patrol.



Hal is survived, and deeply missed, by his four sons, Charles Trigg (Linda), Hal Douglas Jr. (Candy), Erik Hunter (Debbie), Laird Alan (Terie), 16 Grandchildren, and 17 Great-Grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on November 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St., Kaysville, Utah. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.





