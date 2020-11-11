1/1
Harvey Ray Christensen
1945 - 2020
Harvey R. Christensen

Our loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Harvey Ray Christensen, 75, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah.
He was born on January 13, 1945 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Wynn Crompton and Bernice Stokes Christensen.
Harvey graduated from Box Elder High School in 1963.
He married his sweetheart, Rhea Richardson on February 14, 1966 in Elko, Nevada. She preceded him in death August 31, 2018.
Harvey started construction work with Fife and then went to work for Associated Brigham Contractors and worked for 42 years before retiring in 2009. He enjoyed harassing people when they were late for work and taking more than 30 minutes for lunch.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, camping and being with his family.
Surviving are four children, Karrie De Vincent, Bradley Ray Christensen; Travis (Carey) Lavon Christensen; Katie (War Eagle) Christensen; Kylene (Craig) Carr; two brothers, Steven (Lenni) Christensen; Alan (Juanita) Christensen and one sister, Ann Christensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Rhea, one son-in-law, Dennis Vincent.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Brigham City Cemetery.
A viewing will be held on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, UT.

Published in Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
634 E 200 South
Brigham City, UT 84302-2712
(435) 723-5236
