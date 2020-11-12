Helen B Facio, 88, of Tempe, AZ was led to eternal rest by her Heavenly Father on October 28, 2020. Helen was born in 1932 to Guadalupe and Placido Burruel in Phoenix, AZ. In her younger years, she worked in the fields with her family picking cotton, chilies, and oranges. She then went on to spend many years at Arizona Food Products making tortillas, corn chips, and jerky. Alongside her work, she dedicated her life raising and nurturing her family.
She was a devout Catholic, spending many years of worship at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Tempe. She was a beloved, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank (1995) and son Michael (2020).
Surviving family are her children Gabriel, Richard, Ramona and Frank (Christina), as well as her grandchildren Austin, Gabriel (Brittany), Nancy, Armando, Andrew, Alexis, and Frank (Gabby), and their children Ava, Dora, Gabriel, Helen, Izek, Izrael, Cataleya, Kalina, and Zaria, and brother Ralph Gaxiola (Terry).
Her immediate and extended family will miss her dearly.
Viewing will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 -7:00 PM at Whitney Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 2121 S. Rural Road, Tempe. Immediately followed by interment at St. Francis Cemetery in Phoenix.
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.