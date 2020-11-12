1/1
Helen B. Facio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen B Facio, 88, of Tempe, AZ was led to eternal rest by her Heavenly Father on October 28, 2020. Helen was born in 1932 to Guadalupe and Placido Burruel in Phoenix, AZ. In her younger years, she worked in the fields with her family picking cotton, chilies, and oranges. She then went on to spend many years at Arizona Food Products making tortillas, corn chips, and jerky. Alongside her work, she dedicated her life raising and nurturing her family.

She was a devout Catholic, spending many years of worship at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Tempe. She was a beloved, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.

She is preceded in death by her husband Frank (1995) and son Michael (2020).

Surviving family are her children Gabriel, Richard, Ramona and Frank (Christina), as well as her grandchildren Austin, Gabriel (Brittany), Nancy, Armando, Andrew, Alexis, and Frank (Gabby), and their children Ava, Dora, Gabriel, Helen, Izek, Izrael, Cataleya, Kalina, and Zaria, and brother Ralph Gaxiola (Terry).

Her immediate and extended family will miss her dearly.

Viewing will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 -7:00 PM at Whitney Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 2121 S. Rural Road, Tempe. Immediately followed by interment at St. Francis Cemetery in Phoenix.
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Interment
St. Francis Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved