1/1
Helen M. (Bishop) Kennedy
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Cheswick, formerly of Churchill, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Donald Kennedy Sr.

Dear mother of Kathy (Greg Madzelonka) Kennedy, and the late Donald Kennedy Jr.

Loving grandmother of Thad Madzelonka, and Charlie Kennedy.

Preceded in death by her brothers, William, and Raymond Bishop, and her sister, Ruth Gallagher.

Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Friends welcome Friday 6-8 p.m. in Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 10 a.m. at St. John Fisher of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear a face mask or covering.

Helen will be laid to rest at William Penn Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher of St. Joseph the Worker Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved