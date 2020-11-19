Of Cheswick, formerly of Churchill, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Donald Kennedy Sr.



Dear mother of Kathy (Greg Madzelonka) Kennedy, and the late Donald Kennedy Jr.



Loving grandmother of Thad Madzelonka, and Charlie Kennedy.



Preceded in death by her brothers, William, and Raymond Bishop, and her sister, Ruth Gallagher.



Also survived by nieces and nephews.



Friends welcome Friday 6-8 p.m. in Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 10 a.m. at St. John Fisher of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear a face mask or covering.



Helen will be laid to rest at William Penn Cemetery.





