Helen M. Howard
1954 - 2020
Helen M. (Papa) Howard, 65, of Monroeville PA, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home, with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 15, 1954 at the then Pittsburgh Hospital and was the daughter of the late Anthony F. and Mary A. (Busija) Papa. She worked at Thorofare supermarket in Murrysville, MSA, Sears & Affordable Maids in Wilkins Twp, & Triangle Poster & Printing Co. in Wilkinsburg. Her love for children led her to volunteer as a lunch/office aide at University Park Elem. School in Monroeville for numerous years. She also had numerous years invested as a Girl Scout Troop leader & more recently as a 2nd grade CCD instructor at St. Bernadette Parish. She was a faithful servant of God & left her mark by always having a selfless, loving, upbeat, positive attitude. She had a love for sewing and making crafts. She is survived by her beloved husband Barry R Howard; loving mother of Lori M. (RJ) Dranusky of Cranberry Twp & Sarah A. Howard (fiancé Josh Treefelner & his son Joshua) of Pittsburgh; Ziva, her beloved Shih-Poo; Liam, her grandpuppy, along with Layla, Mila, and Meow-Meow, her grandkitties; sister Lenora (Ted) Debiak of West Mifflin; brother Ralph (Lynn) Papa of Murrysville; brother Joe Papa of Pittsburgh; sister-in-law/brother-in-law Barb/John Kepins of Delmont; and many wonderful nieces & nephews. Family & friends will be received from 1 – 8 pm, July 6, 2020 at JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bartholomew Church. Interment will be at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery in Monroeville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish for Religious Education Programs, 245 Azalea Dr, Monroeville, PA 15146.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
