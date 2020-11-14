The daughters of Helen Woodward Weaver announce her passing from this earth to heaven and into the arms of her beloved Savior Jesus. Helen was born in Raton, NM and moved to Albuquerque when she was six. Mom loved her home state and would say "she could not imagine why anyone would live anywhere else". At the University of New Mexico, she was a member of Pi Beta Phi, made many lifelong friends, and was one of the first female mathematics majors. She also met our dad, Neil Edward Weaver, there. They were married in 1955 and became lifelong Lobo fans. She was involved with the fundraising, founding, and establishing of the New Mexico Natural History Museum. In the early 80's she helped program one of the first private business computers long before PC's.
Mom loved serving her church, Hoffmantown Baptist, and loved leading at Bible Study Fellowship. Once, while with one of her daughters, she was wondering why she was having such trouble remembering things. "Well mom you were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease," responded the daughter. With a straight face, she looked at her daughter, and said, "I choose to forget that." She had a happy, joyful attitude until the day she died and that continues in heaven. Mom is survived by her daughters, Ann Weaver, Gail McDaniels (Lyle), Barbara Wyne (Ben), and Shirley Lyons (Tom) as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. We would like to thank the caregivers and staff at La Vida Llena for their wonderful care and concern shown to our mother and to our family. Mom's favorite charities are The Rock at Noonday, the NM Museum of Natural History Foundation, and the Alzheimer's Association
.