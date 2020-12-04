Herman "Sonny" Robison



Herman "Sonny" Robison, at the age of 92 years, passed away peacefully at his home in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.







He was a devoted husband and a proud father and stepfather to an expanded clan of seven children, all of whom he treasured. He embraced his stately title of grandfather and great-grandfather to a rapidly growing family that ultimately stretched from Pittsburgh to Morgantown to Michigan and Los Angeles.







Although he would describe himself as just a "simple bricklayer from West Virginia," Sonny (or "HR" as many knew him) was wiser than he let on and had lived a life filled with more adventure than most others could claim.







Initially working with his father laying brick in coke ovens for the production of steel in support of the country's war efforts, he developed skills that would later elevate him to a leadership role in commercial construction. After years of working as a laborer, Sonny earned his position in management at a leading construction firm, Baker & Coombs, where he led the construction of hospitals, churches, retail complexes, and some of the most iconic structures found on the campuses of leading universities across the country.







While working construction projects in remote locations, he began jogging at local high school stadium tracks-wearing his construction boots-just to pass time. That evolved into a passion for running that took him both literally and figuratively to new places. His passion evolved to running in multiple marathons ... in his fifties and sixties.







After an ankle injury, he turned to bicycling and clocked tens-of-thousands of miles. He thought nothing of riding 50+ miles each day.







At age 67, he learned to ride a motorcycle and became an active member of the Four Winds BMW motorcycle club. He became a certified instructor for the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program, a natural extension of his days as a driving instructor in his earlier years.







All of that came years after he served our country in not one, but two branches of the U.S. armed forces. Sonny served proudly as a Marine (which is where he also learned to be a boxer) and as one of the early jet pilots in the USAF. He graduated from AT6 trainers to P51 Mustangs and on to the freshly developed P80 jet. He miraculously survived a jet crash when the P80 he was piloting experienced a fuel explosion behind the cockpit just as he was landing. As a result of the crash, he broke his back and fractured his neck. As he returned to civilian life, he wore a full back brace for nearly ten years while working as a bricklayer. Sonny was what some might call "a tough old bird" and he exemplified that strength and resilience throughout his life.







Herman "Sonny" Robison was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Margaret Robison, who passed in 2013. He is survived by Margaret's two sons (his stepsons) Rob Trow and Eric Trow (Amy), and his five children, Charles "Charlie" Robison (Susan), Lou Ann Robison Miller (Rick), Sandra "Sandy" Robison Stephens (Ron), Debbie Robison DeAngeles (Jad), and Brad Robison (Kathy), as well as his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.







Due to the COVID pandemic and in the interest of preserving the health of others, a memorial service in celebration of his life is being planned for late Spring of 2021.

