Mrs. Herminia Castellano, age 93 of Concord, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November, 8, 2020.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Charlotte. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am, prior to the service at the church. She will be laid to rest at St. James Catholic Church Cemetery in Concord following the service.



Mrs. Castellano is survived by her husband of 57 years, Michael Castellano; daughter, Elizabeth Castellano-Depetro and husband, Salvatore; 6 granddaughters; 3 great-grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter; brother, Antonio Castellanos, and a host of other loving relatives.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wilkinson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 344, Concord, NC 28026-0344.

