Homer Andrew Pennington, Jr., 73, of Orrick, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Liberty Hospital.



Homer was born on April 16, 1947, in Medora, IN, the son of Homer Andrew and Bobby Jean (McGeorge) Pennington, Sr. He was united in marriage to Colleen Yvonne Heskett of Milford, KS, on July 19, 1964; she survives of the home.



Additional survivors include: two sons, Bradley (Stacey Banks) Pennington and Gregory (Lisa) Pennington, both of Excelsior Springs; daughter, Christina (Daniel) Schmidt of Excelsior Springs; 10 grandchildren: Britni Pennington, Ashley Forbes, Jessica Pennington, Trevor Pennington, Haley Forbes, Kody Pennington, Parker Forbes, Cooper Schmidt, Mike Banks, and Dani Banks; great-grandson, Sawyer Pennington; and sister, Geneva Molzen of Tucson, AZ.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Beney Pennington.



Homer graduated from Milford Rural High School. He loved hunting and fishing with his sons. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Orrick. Homer was Santa Claus in Orrick for 25 years and retired after 50 years from Intercontinental.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in South Point Cemetery, Orrick. Visitation will be held from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond.

