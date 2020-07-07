1/1
Horacio Bernabe
1967 - 2020
Horacio better known as Max or International, known and loved by many, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Horacio was born in Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico on February 4, 1967 to Alicia Najar and Guillermo Bernabe.

He was raised in Los Angeles, CA where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High class of 1985.

He married Maria Elena Bernabe in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29, 1998.

Horacio is survived by his wife, Maria E. Bernabe, and his six children: Brenda, Angelica, Maria, Kaydee, Max, and Josie. His three grandchildren; Emory, Anani, Aza, and two currently on the way.

He established his own towing company Max Towing in 2012 and loved what he did.

Horacio enjoyed playing Handball, spending time with his family, and spoiling his grandchildren. There was never a dull moment with him, he was always keeping everyone happy and laughing.

He is now with his beloved mother, father, sister Martha Bernabe, and brother Hector Bernabe in heaven.

A Viewing will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10:00 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 514 24th Street, Ogden, Utah.

Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are required for attendance to the Viewing and Funeral Mass.

Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.


Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Leavitt's Mortuary
JUL
8
Rosary
06:00 PM
Leavitt's Mortuary
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
