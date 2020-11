I first met Professor Higgins actually not at WPI as a student but as a waitress when I was working at a Vietnamese Restaurant during my Freshman to Junior years at WPI. She occasionally went to Dalat Restaurant with her son and her daughter. I learned that she was a vegetarian.

I still remember the first day we met at WPI. It was a rainy and windy day, I met her walked to the HL building. We were so excited to see and recognize each other. We started talking about what are we doing at WPI. She told she had been at WPI for almost 20 years; I shared to her my immigrant stories, my school transfer stories and we had been sharing so many others stories during our 15 mins walk together. Since then, we got to see each other occasionally at school. Those are just a few minutes talks but they all are very memorable to me

She asked if I could be a tutor for her son and I got to introduce my friend to her to be her son’s tutor.

I shared her a great place, Pho Hien Temple, where she can buy some great Vietnamese vegetarian food.

One time, I was attracted by the MSOAM and I brought my interest to her and asked for her advice to see if it was a good fit for me and how I could balance work and school at the same time. She had been very helpful and inspiring to me.

I got to become her student in her FIN500 class and got to know her better. Her kindness, thoughtfulness, patience and passion are something I will never forget.

Professor Huong Higgins, you will be greatly missed. Buddha will be with you and with us. Rest in peace!

Your student,

Hien Truong





Hien Truong

Student