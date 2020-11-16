Illa (Whipple) Harvey, surrounded by the love of her family, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the age of 94. Illa was born August 27, 1926 in the small town of Pine Canyon, Lincoln, Tooele, Utah. Her loving parents were Dewey and Jennie Whipple. Illa loved her family. She had seven brothers, a sister, four half-brothers and two half-sisters.



After leaving Pine Canyon, Illa met the love of her life, Benjamin Demo Harvey, at Uintah Days. On the very wintery day of January 12, 1949, they were married in the Salt Lake Temple. Illa and Ben were blessed with four children: Susan (Cliff) Freeze, Bob (Cathy) Harvey, Deborah (Ken) Goates, and Steve (Shelly) Harvey. Illa has a wonderful posterity of 27 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.



Illa was an exceptional wife and mother, a talented homemaker, a gifted seamstress and quilter. Her quilts have warmed the hearts and homes of many loved ones.



Illa demonstrated a Christ like love and charity to all those she served. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and of prayer. She was a faithful visiting teacher and had various callings in the Church throughout her life. Ben and Illa served an Ogden Welfare Cannery Mission, as well as served in the Ogden Temple.



In 1979, Illa joined the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She was an active member the rest of her life. She loved sharing her pioneer heritage with others.



Illa enjoyed making Christmas and birthdays very special for her family members. She loved reunions, traveling, camping, swimming, boating, gardening, and going to the theater. She was very supportive of her family members and attended as many special family events that she could.



On November 14, 2012, Illa's husband, Ben, preceded her in death. She greatly missed him.



The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the medical staff at Apple Village Assisted Living and Bristol AIM who cared so kindly for Illa.



Due to the COVID-19 heath restrictions, the funeral services will be for immediate family only. Illa's family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

