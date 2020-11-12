1/
Immaculate (Grillo) Brandi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Immaculate's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Immaculate Brandi (Grillo)
Age 98, of Brookline, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Brandi Jr.; loving mother of Dominic Brandi III, Richard (Rachel) Brandi, and Ernest Brandi; cherished grandmother of Dana (Aaron) Rakes, Melissa (Lee) Frank, and Michael and Gina Brandi; treasured great grandmother of Jackson, Grant, Luke, Leah, and Madelyn. She is preceded in death by eight siblings. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Immaculate was a homemaker at heart. She loved to cook and take care of her family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friend and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd. McMurray 724-941-3211 on Sunday 2-4, 6-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church on Monday at 10 AM followed by an entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes Peters Township

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved