Immaculate Brandi (Grillo)

Age 98, of Brookline, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Brandi Jr.; loving mother of Dominic Brandi III, Richard (Rachel) Brandi, and Ernest Brandi; cherished grandmother of Dana (Aaron) Rakes, Melissa (Lee) Frank, and Michael and Gina Brandi; treasured great grandmother of Jackson, Grant, Luke, Leah, and Madelyn. She is preceded in death by eight siblings. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Immaculate was a homemaker at heart. She loved to cook and take care of her family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friend and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd. McMurray 724-941-3211 on Sunday 2-4, 6-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church on Monday at 10 AM followed by an entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety.



