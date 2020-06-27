Iona was the fourth child born to Joseph Albert Mitchell and Lavon Davis on March 26, 1933 in Clinton, Utah. Our beloved wife and mother passed away in her home surrounded by her loving husband and family on June 25, 2020 due to complications associated with Parkinson disease.



Iona married the love of her life, Lane Knighton Adams, on July 25,1952 in Clinton. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 26, 1962. They have six children; Lou Ann Willoughby (Craig), Becky Patterson (James), Teresa Patterson (Alan Jack), Lane Mitchell Adams (Laura), Lisa Langburd (Alan Bruce), and Andrew Knighton Adams. Her family extends to 64 grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Iona wrote articles as a reporter for the Davis News Journal. She was paid $.05 per line. The editor's liked her articles because she wrote "clean copies" which did not need to be edited. Iona worked for her father at the Sunset Garage sanding cars and as his secretary. These skills allowed her to obtain a position at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Ogden. She worked at the IRS for over 20 years in Reports and Accounting. When women at work had car trouble, they would wait for her in the parking lot to help jump cars or fix emergency car issues.



She always knew what was important in life. Her family came before everything else. Her acts of service allowed her to create wedding cakes, bridal dresses, and large family gatherings. Iona was not only known for her spiritual strength but was also known for her physical beauty. She was the Tomato Day's queen in 1952. She lived her life to the fullest. She was full of vigor, happiness, and zest for life. It was a joy to be around her. Despite having a severe progressive disease, she never complained once.



At seven years of age, she started piano lessons and continued to become an accomplished pianist and organist. Iona played the organ and studied with Roy C. Darley, assistant organist for the Tabernacle Choir. She also studied with Richard Elliott who was the tabernacle organist is Salt Lake City. She studied with pianist Steve Kearsley. She was left-handed and he let her use the pedals the way she wanted. She was a member of the Utah Composers Guild. She entered a composer's competition and won an award for composing Lori's Song. It was played and sung at the Utah Governor's mansion. It was also performed at the University of Utah campus. She played for multiple regional LDS conferences at the Dee Event Center with over 13,000 people in attendance.



She lived her life with elegance and unconditional love. She will continue to live with us til' we meet again.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, Utah, 84075. A viewing will be held prior from 09:30 AM to 10:45 AM. Interment will be at the Clinton City Cemetery.

