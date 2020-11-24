1/1
Ira Eugene Brewton
1939 - 2020
Ira Eugene Brewton passed away November 23, 2020 at 81 years old in Ogden Utah from a short-term illness. He was born on July 6, 1939 to Bernice Eugene Brewton and Estelle Clary in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ira served in the US Army from 1962 to 1966. He was a truck driver by profession and loved traveling the country. He has been to every state except for Alaska. He enjoyed fishing; he owned a horse at one time in his life and loved watching barrel racing. His passion for cooking was well known. If a meal were cooked for him and he didn't like it, he would let his opinion be known.

Ira legally separated from his wife Maria A Villegas Brewton in 1997. He met his lifetime partner Lori Scalise and they had 24 wonderful years together.

He is survived by his lifetime partner Lori Scalise; daughter Jessica Marie Brewton of Las Vegas; son Aaron L. Brewton of Las Vegas; grandson Michael Issac Sardinas of Las Vegas; stepdaughter Maria S. (Benjamin) Burch and their children Shawn L.E. Davis, Sophie A. Davis and Legend A. Burch. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

23rd PSALM

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul. He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for Thou art with me; Thy rod and Thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; Thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Private services will be held at a later date.


Published in Myers Mortuary from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
