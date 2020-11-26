GRIMMER, Irene (Erickson) 4/13/1926-11/13/2020



Irene E. Grimmer (mother, grandmother and great grandmother) entered peacefully into Glory at Hospice House of Spokane, Wash., surrounded by loved ones. Irene is reunited with her husband and love of her life, Robert H Grimmer. She was 94.



Irene Erickson was the fifth of eight children born to Hans B. Erickson and Emma C. Erickson on the homestead near Conrad, Mont. In 1944, Irene moved to Spokane, Wash., to attend Kinman Business University. While in Spokane, she met and married the late Robert H. Grimmer in 1947 at Pondera Valley Lutheran Church in her hometown of Conrad, Mont.



Mom found joy in singing, baking and raising her children and later, her 'grands' and 'great grands'. Irene and Robert were long-time members of Messiah Lutheran Church, Spokane, where they sang in the church choir for many years. Mom and Dad were staunch supporters of the Washington State University Cougar football team and, for many years, loved traveling to games with 'the gang'.



Mom will be dearly missed by her daughters, Kathleen Walton (Jim), Joanne Mandick (Greg), Cyndi Barkley (Scott), all of Spokane, Denise Elings (Roger) of Conrad, Montana and Barbara Olson (Tim), Pullman, Wash; son, Robert H. Grimmer, Jr. (Annette), Spokane; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister Leona (Bert) Ray, Calif., brother Francis (Leta) Erickson, sisters-in-law Madelyn Erickson, Eloise Erickson and Mary Erickson, all of Montana, and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H Grimmer, Spokane; daughters Carolyn Irene and Sandra K Mead, Spokane; parents Hans and Emma Erickson, sister Clara (George) Reed, brothers Bert (Muriel); Harry, Arthur and George, all of Montana, and father- and mother-in-law William (Thorne) and Alma Grimmer, brother-in-law Ed (Eunice) Grimmer, sisters-in-law Laurine (Jack) Ray and Janice (Don) Steen, all of Spokane.



Irene's family would like to thank the wonderful and caring employees at Riverview Retirement Center, where they referred to her as "Sweet Irene" and "Grandma Grimmer", and also the Hospice House of Spokane, who so tenderly and lovingly cared for Mom during her transition.



A celebration of Irene's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's honor to Messiah Lutheran Church, Spokane, or to Hospice of Spokane.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store