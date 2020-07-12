Irene Gallegos, age 79, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her family. Irene was known for her cooking and won first place in the New Mexico State Fair Chile Contest. Her love for animals was unconditional, she donated every month to the Animal Humane Society. She is survived by her children, Daniel Gallegos and wife, Renee, Anna Martin and husband, Karl; her grandchildren, Leandra Pascetti and husband, Larry, Danee Gallegos and partner, Laura, Kaylee Gallegos and partner, D'Angelo, Irene Colgan and husband, Jacob, Gus Hoggard, Karlina Martin, Curtis Martin, Marissa Martin and boyfriend, Antonio. Irene is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Jonathan Daniel, Ryker Lee, and Kole Uriah; her brother, Sammy Ulibarri and sisters, Becky Olivas and Eloyda Sanchez. Irene also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Elvira Ulibarri; Her loving husband, Eloy Gallegos; her sisters, Lydia Salazar, Rita Lopez, and Lupe Villafana; and her brother, Steve Ulibarri. A private service will be held by family invitation only.

