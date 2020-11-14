Irene Jean Bobby, age 91, of Butler, passed away Thursday November 5, 2020 at Lowrie Place.



Born in Butler on June 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Lankewicz.



She was a homemaker and a member of Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Lyndora.



She is survived by one son, Theodore N. "Ted" Bobby and his wife, Kathie, of Gibsonia; one daughter, Teresa Milkovich and her husband, Greg, of Butler; five grandchildren, Tarah Betty, Matthew Bobby, Christopher Bobby, Shaun Milkovich, and Cory Milkovich; two great-grandchildren, Teddi Marie Bobby and Elliott J. Bobby; and a number of nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Bobby to whom she was married for 60 years, and who passed away February 25, 2010; an infant daughter Cynthia Jo Bobby; four sisters; and three brothers.



Services and burial are private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store