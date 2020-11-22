Isabella (Ella) Bruce Findlay Mitchell, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully passed into eternity, surrounded by her sweet husband and members of her family on Friday, November 20, 2020. She lived, loved and enjoyed her life and family to the fullest. She is deeply loved and will be missed by each and every one of them.



Ella was born on January 30th, 1934, in Aberdeen, Scotland. She was the second, and youngest child of George and Ursula Katherine Bruce Beattie Findlay. Her family was introduced and converted to the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she cherished her testimony of the gospel throughout her life. When she was 15 years old, her family emigrated to Mesa, Arizona. It was there that she met the love of her life, Ralph Eugene Mitchell. They were married on March 5, 1953.



Ralph and Ella are parents of five children, Bruce, Bonnie, Heather, Katherine Juanita (deceased), and Stuart. They have 17 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way).



Ella always called Scotland and America her homelands and was proud to be a citizen of both.



Ella had a deep love for family history work. One of her great joys was traveling with her family back to Scotland to help them gain a love for the family members whose shoulders we stand upon. Ella taught her family the true meaning of charity, compassion and courage. Her life emulated so many wonderful attributes of her Savior. Ella had a deep and abiding testimony of the eternal nature of family and she bore her testimony by the way she lived and loved each one of us. Ella loved helping others in a quiet and personal way. Each grandchild and great-grandchild are her special joy, she truly loves them all. Each of them have sweet, special memories of her.



Ella loved her "wee" garden of roses and heather. She had a deep love for all of God's creations, particularly the sweet sparrows that would visit her home.



Ella was preceded in death by her parents, George and Kate Findlay, her sister Charlesina (Ina) Findlay Slade and her daughter, Kathy Mitchell. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ralph Mitchell and four of her children; Bruce Eugene (Diane) Mitchell, Bonnie Faline (James) Rawson, Heather Ann (Jerry) Gwynn and Stuart Neal (Lori) Mitchell as well as her 17 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.



A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Russon Mortuary 250 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah.



A private service will be held on November 25, 2020. Ella will be interred at the City of Orem cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service at the church is limited to immediate family only. For information on the service broadcast & online guestbook, go to Russon Brothers.





Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.