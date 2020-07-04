Of North Huntingdon, age 22, unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.



Beloved son of Gary "Styx" Ingelido and Margaret "Peggy" Ingelido.



Treasured brother of Jason Ingelido of Penn Hills and Michael (Bethany) Monroe of Tarentum.



Proud uncle of Jaxon and Aiden Monroe and Jordyn Ingelido.



Dear grandson of Elsie (Bushak) Ingelido of Rankin and the late John Ingelido; the late John "Jack" Monroe and late Carol (Landman).



Jacob is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.



Jacob was a 2016 graduate of Norwin High School and was a member of the basketball team. Jake also played basketball for the Pittsburgh Pressure, a local AAU team, and enjoyed baseball as a member of various community and travel teams. He currently was a Foreman for his father's company, Ingelido Fencing. Jake's favorite pastime was any moment he could spend with Jaxon, Aiden and Jordyn.



Friends are welcome on Sunday from 1-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Funeral Service will be prayed on Monday at 11 a.m.



Memorial donations may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous or to Jacob's family as they will determine a non-profit that can help people who are in recovery.

