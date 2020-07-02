1/1
Jacquelyn Menoher Williams, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1939, in Latrobe, Pa, daughter to late James and Dorothy Menoher. Jacque graduated from Ligonier High in 1957. In 1959, she became a Graduate of Presbyterian School of Nursing and served as a dedicated nurse for thirty years at various hospitals including most recently in Eye & Ear Hospital and Western Psychiatric Hospital. Jacque was a devoted mother to her three children and foster children. She loved spending time with her family. She was uniquely talented at china painting and making porcelain dolls. She also loved reading, occasional trips to the casino and the beach. Jacque is survived by her loving husband James Williams of 61 years, loving mother to Michael (Melanie) Williams and Marci (Eric) Hadley, daughter in law Faith Williams, cherished grandmother to Jenna, Kylie, Allee, Jalyn, Madison, RJ, Betsy, Kristy, Luke and Maggie, great grandmother to eleven great grandchildren who loved her dearly, she was a sister to Larry (Diane) Menoher. She is preceded in death by her son Mark Williams and brother David Menoher. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, (412) 221-3800. Family will hold services privately.

