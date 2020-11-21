James A. Buneo, 84, of Oneida, formerly of Durhamville and Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Oneida Health ECF where he had been a resident since November 5, 2018.



He was born on June 23, 1936, in Port Leyden, NY, the son of Andrew and Catherine Bunio Buneo. James was a graduate of Port Leyden Central High School.



On November 2, 1955, James proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge on November 1, 1959.



On November 16, 1963, James was united in marriage to Sandra J. Urtz in Boonville. Sandra passed away on October 3, 2006.



James was a tool maker for Oneida Limited for thirty-six years, retiring in 1997 with his wife. Upon their retirement, James and Sandra moved to Punta Gorda, FL.



James loved to play the accordion and fiddle. He enjoyed camping at Lewis Point and fishing. He was an avid jokester and enjoyed playing jokes on his friends.



Surviving are his two daughters, Darlene Pfeifer, of Rome, and Dawne (Kevin) Salerno, of Oneida; one son, James A. Buneo, Jr., of Zephyrhills, FL; four grandchildren, Justin (Megan) Pfeifer, Aaron (Claire) Pfeifer, Brittany Pfeifer, and Ashley Salerno; six great-grandchildren, Abel, Emerson, Ruth, Ada, Addison, and Olivia; one brother, Daniel (Simone) Buneo, of Balston Spa; two sisters, Olga Nagle, of Dolgeville, and Omela Wojdyla, of Rome; and many nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by five brothers, Theodore, Harry, Nicholas, William, and John Buneo; and a sister, Helen Johnson.



James's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at the Oneida Health ECF, especially the 4th floor, for the kindness and compassion shown to him over the past two years.



