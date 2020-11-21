1/1
James A. Buneo
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Buneo, 84, of Oneida, formerly of Durhamville and Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Oneida Health ECF where he had been a resident since November 5, 2018.

He was born on June 23, 1936, in Port Leyden, NY, the son of Andrew and Catherine Bunio Buneo. James was a graduate of Port Leyden Central High School.

On November 2, 1955, James proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge on November 1, 1959.

On November 16, 1963, James was united in marriage to Sandra J. Urtz in Boonville. Sandra passed away on October 3, 2006.

James was a tool maker for Oneida Limited for thirty-six years, retiring in 1997 with his wife. Upon their retirement, James and Sandra moved to Punta Gorda, FL.

James loved to play the accordion and fiddle. He enjoyed camping at Lewis Point and fishing. He was an avid jokester and enjoyed playing jokes on his friends.

Surviving are his two daughters, Darlene Pfeifer, of Rome, and Dawne (Kevin) Salerno, of Oneida; one son, James A. Buneo, Jr., of Zephyrhills, FL; four grandchildren, Justin (Megan) Pfeifer, Aaron (Claire) Pfeifer, Brittany Pfeifer, and Ashley Salerno; six great-grandchildren, Abel, Emerson, Ruth, Ada, Addison, and Olivia; one brother, Daniel (Simone) Buneo, of Balston Spa; two sisters, Olga Nagle, of Dolgeville, and Omela Wojdyla, of Rome; and many nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by five brothers, Theodore, Harry, Nicholas, William, and John Buneo; and a sister, Helen Johnson.

James's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at the Oneida Health ECF, especially the 4th floor, for the kindness and compassion shown to him over the past two years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ironside Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ironside Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ironside Funeral Home Inc
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ironside Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tamara Feck
October 23, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
craig mills
October 22, 2020
Harvest Sunflower Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Danielle Buneo
Family
October 22, 2020
Harvest Sunflower Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Danielle Buneo
October 22, 2020
My family got to enjoy your father's company as his neighbor for a few years. He was a talker just like me. What great memories I will cherish. What a great man! Thoughts and prayers.
Angela Vanvalkenburgh
Friend
October 22, 2020
Dawne and the entire Buneo Family, my heart goes out to all of you. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Stay strong.
Christine Finocchiaro Jones
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved