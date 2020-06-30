James A. Livingston
1947 - 2020
Lifelong resident of Wilkinsburg, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Loving father of Nick (Jessica Miller) Livingston, Chris (Jamie Gasbarro) Livingston, and James Livingston, all of Pittsburgh.

Cherished grandfather of Hope Miller, A.J. Barry, Faith Miller, and Joel Livingston.

Brother of Mary (Kevin) Dunne, Helen (Phil) Ionadi, Annie (Stanley) Goldstein, Cecelia (William Sr.) Brandenstein, and Vincent Livingston.

Also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jim was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for Duquesne Light as an electrician for over 30 years. Jim had a passion for music and enjoyed playing and collecting guitars. He played as a guitarist in several bands, including "Breakaway", "Sound Train", and "Jimmy Sands and the Country Jets." Jim was a generous and kind soul, who was always willing to give help to those who were in need.

Friends welcome to a Memorial Visitation Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held at 8:00 p.m. with Fr. Tomas Burke.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear a face mask or covering.

Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
2
Service
08:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
