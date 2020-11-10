HOLDEN - James Albert Christo, 84 of Holden, MA and Hutchinson Island, FL., passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Joan (Tonna) Christo; 2 sons, James Christo and his wife, Lea, and Stephen Christo and his wife, Liz; a daughter, Carolyn Baltas and her husband Christo; 13 precious grandchildren: John, Elias, Nicholas, Dimitri, Sarah, Evan, Noah, Aaron, Michael, Alexandra, William, Anthony, and Katina.



James, Jim, Gjushi, was a beautiful man. He valued family, community, and service with integrity and fidelity. The sudden loss of his father, Lazo, at age 7, prompted his lifelong consideration of his mother, Vanthia "Bessie" and predeceased sisters, Helen Andrews and Louise Peters. Jim was born and raised in Worcester, MA. After graduating from Classical High School, he excelled at Worcester Polytechnic Institute earning the honor of induction into the Skull Society. He served proudly in the US Army overseas. He enjoyed basketball, golf, gardening, and mostly helping others. His unassuming gestures of generosity live long in the memories of friends, colleagues, neighbors, and family.



Jim cultivated his faith and ours, at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral as Sunday School Superintendent, longstanding choir member, Parish Council Vice President, Grecian Festival supporter, and Eastern Orthodox Council of Churches board of trustees' member. He shepherded the establishment of the Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as President of its founding Board of Trustees - an achievement unprecedented in the history of the Orthodox faith in America. Twelve Eastern Orthodox Christian Communities in Central Massachusetts came together in common faith, transcending different ethnicities and cultures to serve elderly and infirmed people from the larger community. He was honored with The Samuel Apostola Service Award and The Greek Orthodox Diocese of Boston's Diocesan Award for Outstanding Service.



His chosen sales career in the paper industry allowed him to attend or coach every practice, game, or playoff his children played. A loyal Boston sports enthusiast, his support was most strongly felt at every grandchild's sports, music, and theater event. Jim and Joan wintered on Hutchinson Island Florida for 30 memorable years. Nothing brought him more joy than the company of those he loved.



In lieu of flowers, and, if you wish to make a donation in Jim's memory, contributions may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester 01609 or to Holy Trinity Eastern Orthodox Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 300 Barber Avenue, Worcester 01606.



