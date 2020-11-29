1/1
James Andrew "Jim" Campbell
1935 - 2020
James Andrew "Jim" Campbell, 85, of Richmond, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital.

Jim was born on July 19, 1935, in Richmond, the son of Andrew Frank and Mildred (Sullenger) Campbell. He was united in marriage to Marsha Sue Alexander of Knoxville on October 23, 1960; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: son, David Andrew Campbell of St. Joseph; daughter, Nancy Campbell of Roeland Park, KS; and special aunt, Nina Sullenger MacCabe of Leawood, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim was reared and educated in Richmond and graduated in 1953. After graduating, he attended MU, where he got his degree in Chemistry and Agriculture. He later returned to get his Engineering degree. Jim worked for 43 years for MODOT, as an engineer, and retired in May of 2000. After his retirement, he moved back to the area of his birth, to their family farm, that his family homesteaded. On the farm, he enjoyed raising cattle. He loved his John Deere tractor and anything to do with farming. He was of the Methodist faith.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the New Hope Primitive Baptist Cemetery. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in New Hope Primitive Baptist Cemetery, southwest of Richmond. Thurman Fuenral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
