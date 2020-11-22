1/1
James C. Galloway
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James C. Galloway passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 18, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1947 in Salt Lake City to Claude F. Galloway and Theone T. Galloway. James served honorably as a Sergeant in the United States Army where he saw active duty in Vietnam. He returned home to fall in love with his amazing wife Vicki and raise their children together. James is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Carson Galloway; adoring children, Barbara Clinard, Rebecca (Brad) Auger, Jamie (Randy) Johnson, Stephen Galloway, and 9 amazing grandchildren.

James was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was Sealed to his wife Vicki on June 21, 2019 in the Bountiful Temple. He loved the simple things in life and enjoyed spending time with his family. We regularly spent time as a family playing games, riding bicycles, and having family dinners. He was a true patriarch and was always there for his family. His grandchildren will always remember his great hugs and time he was able to spend with them. James will forever hold a place in our hearts, he will always be remembered as the man we looked up to and admired. He was a husband, father, grandfather, friend, and most of all, our hero. He will always be loved and deeply missed.

Military Honors and Services to remember James will be determined at a later date.

Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved