APPLETON, James "Jim"

May 1, 1943 – November 7, 2020



Jim was called home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with heart disease and diabetes.

He proudly served our country in the Navy during the Viet Nam war.

Before retiring, Jim worked at the Federal Courthouse in Spokane as an Assistant Property Manager. Prior to that he worked for GSA at the Federal Building in Seattle. He spent 23 years working for the California State University in Bakersfield, CA.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Viola Appleton. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elaine, of Spokane Valley; sons Mike (Tonya) Appleton of Bakersfield, CA, and Tim (Ellie) Rhinehart of Evanston, WY; sisters Charlett Nilan of Fresno, CA, and Peggy (Larry) Jackson of Armona, CA; sister-in-law Hazel Chamberlain of Spokane Valley; brothers-in-law Dale Shook of Rock Springs, WY, and Earl (Debbie) Shook of Pingree, ID; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and two great granddaughters. Jim loved his family deeply as they loved him.

Jim will be greatly missed! Until we meet again . . .



