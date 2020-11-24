On November 18, 2020, James Edward Perry, Ed to his friends and family, 75, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, left the cold of winter in Northern Idaho to be with his Lord in the warm, sunny, clear blue skies of heaven.
Born in 1945, Ed grew up in Orange County, California. In 1963, Ed enlisted in the Navy, and then in 1966 Ed joined the U.S. Army, eventually ending up in Special Forces (Green Berets). Ed served in Vietnam, and after multiple tours Ed left active duty in 1972. He returned to Special Forces, serving in 12th Group, until a career ending injury suffered on a night jump in Korea ended his Army career.
Ed was multidimensional. After leaving the military, Ed served in the Tallahassee Police Department, earned a master's degree in Anthropology, worked for Northrop Grumman, and owned and operated the successful business Angels, Halos, Wings n Things in Claremont, Calif. with his wife Debra.
With everything Ed did in his life, his greatest joys came from being a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In 1968 Ed met the love of his life, Debra Toomey. Eight months after meeting Debra, Ed made her a promise to love, honor and cherish her, and he did that for 52 wonderful years. He kept his promise.
Ed said goodbye to his wife Debra; daughters Nichole Perry, Danielle Pintler, Grandchildren Blake Rowell, Kyle Pintler, Aden Rowell, and Kaleb Pintler, along with his two great grandchildren Lincoln and Rowan Jensen. All whom he will one day see again.
Ed was the kind of man that stories are told about around campfires and dinner tables. He was the kind of man that legends are born from, and that movies are made about. The Ballad of the Green Beret was written about men like him. Ed has slipped away to join the warriors that have gone before him.
Services will be held on December 1, 2020 at Providence Bible Presbyterian Church, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. Only immediate family, and close friends, due to Covid-19.
The Archangels are lined up with swords raised, to welcome this husband, father, friend and warrior into His kingdom.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in James E. Perry's name be made to The Wounded Warrior Foundation or Shriner's Children's Hospital
in Spokane, WA.