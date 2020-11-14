James F. Killory passed peacefully on November 13, 2020 in Abington, MA after suffering a debilitating stroke in January 2019. He spent his last year and a half at Colony Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where he received the best care and gained a new sense of family in his time there.



James was born on February 27, 1939 to the late George and Mary Killory. James was born and raised in Weymouth, MA before moving to Walpole, MA as an adult. James married his late wife in April 1966 and follows Lynne A. Killory in death, after her passing earlier this year.



James leaves his beloved siblings: George Killory of Falmouth, MA; Maureen Burns of Southborough, MA; Catherine Killory of Shrewsbury, MA; and Marcia Cole of MA and FL.



His loss will be felt by many, but none more than his four children to whom he devoted his love to for the last 50 years. We hope that his love, kindness and compassion will live on through his son, Daniel Killory (wife Kathleen) of Walpole, MA; daughter Kathleen Calvert (husband David) of St. Louis, MO; daughter, Terri O'Brien (husband Matthew) of Rockland, MA; and daughter Susan Kelley (husband Jack) of Norfolk, MA. Also, the love of his grandchildren: Quinnlan, Piersson, and Sören Calvert of St. Louis, MO.



James graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in 1957. He entered the Army and served for 3 years. After being honorably discharged with the rank of PFC, he became a salesman for U.S. Steel Company and travelled the Northeast coast selling the product he loved. In his more advanced working years, he was most notably a YCN transportation driver for children with special needs.



James enjoyed so many things in life. He loved his New England Patriots, and was a season ticket holder for many years. He loved the Boston Red Sox and stayed up many a sleepless night as they finally won a World Series in his lifetime. He always talked about the game the next day trying to dissect what could have been done better.



He loved the game of golf, watching and most especially playing. He was a member of Walpole Country Club since 1966, a gift given to him by his wife's parents as a wedding gift. He served as the Francis Ouimet Caddie Scholarship Fund chairperson at Walpole CC for over 20 years.



James loved horse-racing, going to Saratoga or watching the big events at the racetrack on TV. He bet little but he planned big. He studied the program until he thought he had the best pick.

James was an avid attendee at the Walpole Senior Center. He loved being a member of their choir and travelling to area nursing homes or the library to be part of a holiday concert and bringing music to others. Most importantly, he loved his faith in God and Country. He will always be remembered to be "a Pluggin and a Prayin" or singing God Bless America.



While we know he has passed peacefully from this earth, he has gone home to the God he loves. Life brings tears, smiles and memories. The tears may dry, the smiles may fade, but the memories will last forever.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend James' visitation on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole.



His funeral mass at Saint Mary's Church in East Walpole and interment will both be private.



In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any donations be made in his name to Colony Center for Health and Rehabilitation, 277 Washington Street, Abington, MA 02351.



Published in DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.