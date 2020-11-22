1/1
James Howard Rhodes
1947 - 2020
Mr. James Howard Rhodes, age 73, of Concord, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

Howard was born September 11, 1947 in Cabarrus county, a son of the late John M. and Edna Maxwell Rhodes.

Howard, as he was known to many, along with "Snowball", "Pee Wee" and "Whitey", was a 1966 graduate of Concord High School and was the Co-captain of the football team in 1965. He was a true "Concord Spider", who supported the team over many years. He was also a middle school football coach and was involved in coaching at the Boys and Girls Club, as well as the Hartsell Athletic program. He touched the lives of a lot of children during this time. After retiring from Sears, he worked for the Cabarrus county schools as a bus driver. Howard was truly a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed beyond measure. He was an all-around good guy, who lived life to the fullest.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 50 years, Linda Moore Rhodes; daughter, Beth Rhodes Long of Concord; son, Jay Rhodes of Concord; grandchildren, Hunter and Josh Long, Joey and Ashton Rhodes and Mara Shuemake; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dot Rhodes of Charlotte and Teresa Rhodes of Concord; his faithful canine, Romeo; and a host of loving relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Animal Rescue, 225 E Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, NC 28117 or to the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County, 247 Spring St NW, Concord, NC 28025.

A service to celebrate the life of Howard "Snowball" Rhodes will be held at a later date and will be announced by

Wilkinson Funeral Home. Continue to keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilkinson Funeral Home from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
