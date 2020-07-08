1/1
James Lester Ryan
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ryan of Federal Way, WA passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020.

James Lester Ryan was born January 12,1932 in Gary, Indiana to parents Harry and Helen Ryan. He grew up in Hobart Indiana and graduated from Hobart High School where he was a member of the 1949 All-Star Football team. In February 1952, he enlisted in the United State Army and served honorably until 1954 in the Korean War. In September of 1956, he married Ruth Ann Laingren in Gary, Indiana.

Reminiscing in conversation, Jim often boasted that his proudest accomplishment was the success and tenacity of his three sons. Aside from being a father, Jim had many occupations throughout the years, but his most remarkable career achievement was the purchase and expansion of Tacoma Fixture Company in 1983, a cabinet manufacturer that is still thriving under the leadership of his sons.

In his free time, Jim enjoyed traveling and going out to eat with Ruth and spending time with family. He could often be found playing tennis or golf with his wife and friends, watching passing ships on the sound or just enjoying a glass of merlot on his balcony.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth, his sons Steve, Don and Bob Ryan, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and brother Michael (Elaine) Ryan.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother Harry and Helen Ryan and his sister Dorothy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved