James Ryan of Federal Way, WA passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020.



James Lester Ryan was born January 12,1932 in Gary, Indiana to parents Harry and Helen Ryan. He grew up in Hobart Indiana and graduated from Hobart High School where he was a member of the 1949 All-Star Football team. In February 1952, he enlisted in the United State Army and served honorably until 1954 in the Korean War. In September of 1956, he married Ruth Ann Laingren in Gary, Indiana.



Reminiscing in conversation, Jim often boasted that his proudest accomplishment was the success and tenacity of his three sons. Aside from being a father, Jim had many occupations throughout the years, but his most remarkable career achievement was the purchase and expansion of Tacoma Fixture Company in 1983, a cabinet manufacturer that is still thriving under the leadership of his sons.



In his free time, Jim enjoyed traveling and going out to eat with Ruth and spending time with family. He could often be found playing tennis or golf with his wife and friends, watching passing ships on the sound or just enjoying a glass of merlot on his balcony.



He is survived by his wife, Ruth, his sons Steve, Don and Bob Ryan, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and brother Michael (Elaine) Ryan.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother Harry and Helen Ryan and his sister Dorothy.

