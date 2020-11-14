Of Murrysville, age 73, passed away on Thursday November 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dawna (Paul) Schleger and the late Elaine (Nadzam) Schleger. Loving father of Brian (Renee), David (Theresa), and Jeff (Jill) Schleger. Grandfather of Jacob, Zachary, Megan, Seth, Travis, Liliana, Drake, and Hannah. Stepfather of the late Timothy Paul.



James was a retired journeyman machinist who worked for US Steel, Westinghouse, and Curtis Wright. Jim enjoyed repairing mechanical things. He also designed and maintained his outdoor Koi pond in his back yard.



He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Friends welcome Monday from 2-7 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday in St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish at 10 A.M.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear a face mask or covering.



Interment will be in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

