1/1
James R. Schleger
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Murrysville, age 73, passed away on Thursday November 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dawna (Paul) Schleger and the late Elaine (Nadzam) Schleger. Loving father of Brian (Renee), David (Theresa), and Jeff (Jill) Schleger. Grandfather of Jacob, Zachary, Megan, Seth, Travis, Liliana, Drake, and Hannah. Stepfather of the late Timothy Paul.

James was a retired journeyman machinist who worked for US Steel, Westinghouse, and Curtis Wright. Jim enjoyed repairing mechanical things. He also designed and maintained his outdoor Koi pond in his back yard.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Friends welcome Monday from 2-7 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday in St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish at 10 A.M.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear a face mask or covering.

Interment will be in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved