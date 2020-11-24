1/
James Robert Welker
1958 - 2020
James Robert Welker was born on June 7, 1958 to Blaine and Senetta Welker. He was taken from this world, unexpectedly, on November 7, 2020.

Jim was a Jack-of-all-trades. During his young single years, Jim traveled overseas and volunteered in Papua New Guinea and Peru with Wycliffe Bible Translators. As a young married man, he worked on a dairy farm and did construction. After sustaining a back injury, he became a stay-at-home dad to his 3 girls. Later in life he had multiple jobs including security and caregiving. As a man of faith, Jim was also an usher at his and his family's church in Spokane, Washington.

Jim is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth, his 3 daughters, Jessica, Jennifer and Jamie, 8 grandchildren, his mother, 4 older siblings, Butch, Bill, Nancy and Dave, 1 younger sibling, Kathy, and many other family members and friends.

Jim is in Heaven with his Savior, and his family is comforted by knowing that they will see him again! We rejoice with you, Jim, Daddy, Grandpa, that you are no longer in pain. We love you!!!

Published in Pacific NW Cremation & Funeral- South Hill from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
