Jamie Nicole Leggett, 32 of Concord Passed away on November 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Thursday December 3, 2020 in the chapel of Wilkinson Funeral Home at 2pm.



Jamie was born on October 2, 1988 to Scott and Diane Leggett of Plano, Texas. In addition to her parents she is survived by her son, Hadden Boyd of Concord.



