Jane Buckley
Jane Buckley, 90, a resident of Albuquerque since 1972, died Sunday, November 29, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth Ecker, of Albuquerque, and many cousins and family in Christ Jesus, their children and grandchildren to whom she will forever be Nana Jane! She graduated from Nyack Bible College in 1952 and was a director in Child Evangelism Fellowship for many years. She worked for Wheaton College, then Presbyterian Hospital after moving to Albuquerque.

A worship service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111, her church family of many years.

Interment will take place in Reidy Cemetery in Wallaceton, PA.

The family prefers contributions be made to The Ranches, 6209 Hendrix Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church
