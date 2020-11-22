1/1
Jane C. (Currivan) McDonald
1935 - 2020
HOLDEN/CENTERVILLE – Jane C. (Currivan) McDonald, 84, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 in the loving care of her family at Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester, MA.

Born in Milford and raised in Medway, Jane was the daughter of Clement A. and Helen (Kelleher) Currivan. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic School in Milford and received a bachelor's degree in education from Mount St. Mary College in New Hampshire. Jane was an elementary school teacher and taught in the towns of Millis, Shrewsbury and Westborough. Jane looked forward to spending her Summers on Cape Cod, which is where she met her husband, Charles McDonald. Jane and Charlie married in 1962 and not too long after, they became a family of six. It is undeniable that Jane's most gratifying accomplishment was raising her four children. When her career shifted from teaching her students to bringing up her family, she still remained heavily involved in education. Jane and Charlie took on a new adventure as they moved to the campus of Eagle Hill School where she completely immersed herself in the school community. They eventually settled down in Holden in 1974 where they resided for 30 years until retiring to Cape Cod and Naples, Florida.

Jane was a long time member of Worcester Country Club where she enjoyed the company of many good friends and countless special times over the years. She also enjoyed time at the beach, playing bridge, collecting recipes, and making memories with family and friends. In addition, Jane's love for music made clear to those around her, especially when she said, "music tells you what you want to hear and says what you want to say". Whether she was sailing, hosting "Happy 'Ours" on the Lady Jane with Charlie and dear friends Carl and Judy Johnson or watching sunsets fall over the bow, the Hyannis Yacht Club was a special place in her life. It was clearly evident that Jane adored her loving sister and best friend, Geneva Figgie. They spent many days and nights together, most often deep in conversation on a myriad of topics, including current events, family and childhood memories.

Jane's beloved husband of 43 years, Charles H. McDonald, passed away in 2005. Besides her parents, Jane is also predeceased by her brother, Jon Currivan, and nephews, Jeffrey and David Figgie. She will be dearly missed by all four of her children, Kelle Mills and her husband Stephen Mills of Boylston, Marty McDonald and Erin O'Hara of Boylston, Peter John "PJ" McDonald and his wife Kathryn of Holden and Todd McDonald and his wife Julie of Paxton; 2 sisters, Jeanne C. Cavanaugh and her husband James of Osterville, and Geneva C. Figgie of Centerville; 16 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; her brother-in-law, William K. McDonald and his wife Jane of Holden and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester Education Development Foundation to help support Worcester's students and teachers. (https://wedfwps.org/donate-2/).

November 5, 2020
November 5, 2020
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Edward Schmidlin
October 25, 2020
What a wonderful woman. We are so sorry for your loss and more sorry we can’t be there for you at this time. Dad sends his most sincere condolences. He loved her
Mary (grace) Fraser
Family
October 24, 2020
To the McDonald family. Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time. Jane was a lovely women. My she Rest In Peace. God bless Jane and all those who grieve her passing.
The Paladino’s.
MarIAnn
Friend
October 24, 2020
Janey - Kind and gentle - always a smile to share!
Our condolences to the family .
With fond memories of times together
The Viders
The viders
Friend
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lilla Tilghman
October 24, 2020
Dear Kelle and family, I am so sorry for the quick passing of your mother, Janey. It was an honor to have met her. Peace always, Flo
Flo LeClair
Friend
October 23, 2020
Marty and family... I am sorry to read of your mothers passing. She was lovely and I enjoyed meeting her when she lived here in West Boylston.
Mary Diggins
Neighbor
October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ed Mallaghan
Friend
October 23, 2020
Todd and family: Sorry got your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
David and Cheryl Fouracre
Cheryl Fouracre
Friend
October 22, 2020
What a beautiful smile & welcoming disposition to all she met.
I am so grateful to Jane's sharing of her children in my kids
lives' /love shared lives on for sure. Sympathy, peace & grace
to all in their sadness Neighbor & friend Ruth
Ruth C Ryan
Neighbor
