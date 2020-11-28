1/1
Jane Meldrum
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Meldrum passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

She was born on November 20, 1944, to Lawren Insley Meldrum and Bessie Martin Meldrum in Ogden, Utah. She lived in Hooper, Brigham City and Ogden, Utah.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jane was a special needs person, and she never married. She worked at the Deseret Industries. She also attended Life Skills and Individual Needs in Brigham City for over 40 years.

Jane had a big sense of humor. Going to lunch and shopping at the Dollar store were her favorite things to do. She loved music and liked to dance. She was friendly with everyone and they all grew to love her. Jane loved to give and receive "Bear Hugs".

When Jane was younger, she loved to play with her nieces and nephews that she loved very much. Our family is grieved that she died of contracting the Covid-19 virus.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Verla Green, Lorraine Abrams, Sara Fern Meldrum and Carol Meldrum.

She is survived by sisters: Ruth Stake, Virginia Maw and many nieces and nephews.

Family Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Boulevard in Ogden, Utah. Those wishing to view the services may do by a live stream live stream of the service can be viewed on Jane's online obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com

Interment will be at the Washington Height Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Myers Mortuary from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Myers Mortuary of Brigham City
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Service
01:30 PM
Myers Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved