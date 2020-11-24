If there were such a thing called "A DICTIONARY OF FAMILY SAYINGS", under the saying " UNCONDITIONAL LOVE", there would be a picture of my mother " JANE RANDALL", such a beautiful soul, lived life with such grace! She loved her family with all her heart and soul, top to bottom.



Mom was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota, May 9, 1926, raised on the family farm just outside Ipswich, South Dakota.



After graduating high school she went to work in Aberdeen as a telephone operator. One day a co-worker set her up on a blind date with a guy that was in the navy. That guy was my father, DANIEL HUMPHREY RANDALL, born February 22, 1926, died July 3, 2000, age 74. The date went very well, it was in March, 1945….. 3 weeks later they were married on April 3, 1945!



Mom's first born was Stephen Claude, born January 5, 1948 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Mom's second born was David Daniel, born August 3, 1949 in Deadwood, South Dakota. Mom's last born was Stuart Douglas, born July 15, 1952 in Seattle, Washington.



Mom has 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



The navy brought the Randall family out to the west coast, Long Beach, California. Dad was transferred to Bremerton, Washington. A naval base.



In 1951 mom started working at Boeing Co. and for the next 37 years she worked there as an 'Executive Secretary'. In 1955 Mom and Dad bought there forever house in Seattle. The little red house that mom and dad filled with love, nothing but great memories!



Every holiday mom set a great table, made a fabulous dinner…..Christmas morning was the BEST!



There's much much more to this story of the Randall family, contact me if anyone wants to know more.



MOM WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH!



YOU'LL BE MISSED FOREVER!



BECAUSE OF YOU WE KNOW WHAT LOVE IS!





