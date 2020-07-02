Janet Anne (Campbell) Schwab
Age 78 of Monroeville, formerly of Turtle Creek, passed away on June 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Dallas "Ed" Schwab for 57 years. Loving mother of Sandra S. Schwab and Jennifer (Vincent) Paterra. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Marissa, and Milena Paterra. Also survived by her sisters, Audrey (Blaine) Winfield and Roberta Campbell. Preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Anna (Hrapchak) Campbell. Janet worked as an administrative assistant for Westinghouse, where she retired after more than 20 years. She was a proud life member and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Corinth Chapter 229. Family and friends will be received Sunday, July 5th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be Monday, July 6th at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park. (Due to the current state mandate, visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Greater Pittsburgh. www.jobefuneralhome.com.