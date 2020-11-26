Janet C. O'Connor

Janet was born in Kemare, North Dakota to Henning and Mildred Hanson on August 2nd, 1935. Janet spent her formative years in Sydney, Montana, while spending summers on her uncle's farm outside of Flaxton, North Dakota. Janet graduated from Sydney High School and attended Concordia University in Morehead, Minnesota, where she graduated with a double degree in English and Education. She took her first teaching job in Havre, Montana where she met her husband Jim O'Connor. Janet and Jim were married in Havre in 1961. They soon moved to Great Falls, Montana where Janet taught junior high English. Jim was promoted to Division Manager for Prudential in Missoula where the couple moved in 1963. In 1967 the couple gave birth to their son Dan. The family then moved to the San Francisco bay area where they resided for 3 years before Jim was promoted to manager of the Spokane Prudential Agency.



Always a superb pianist, Janet turned her musical skills into a career by becoming a piano teacher. Known for her easy style, dedication to her students, and ability to teach all levels, Janet became a popular piano instructor. She was known for her festive, yet informative Spring recitals, attended by many.



Janet was active in the Spokane Chapter of the Sons of Norway, playing the piano at their official gatherings. Janet was a great supporter of the Spokane Symphony, where she and Jim had season tickets. Janet was a long-time active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Janet was an avid animal lover and was the owner of many schnauzers, and a loyal donor to numerous animal causes. She was a great mother and attendee at too many basketball, football, baseball and musical events to mention. She dearly loved her grandchildren and doted on them on their many weekly visits. Most of all Janet was a woman of kindness and integrity. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Janet is survived by her son Dan (Robyn), granddaughters Elaine and Lucille, stepdaughter Kate Tone (Robin), and niece Millie. Janet is proceeded in death by her husband Jim, her Mother and Father, and brother Conrad Hanson.



We would like to thank South Hill Village for their care and compassion.



A funeral service will be held for Janet in the Spring. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to The American Childhood Cancer Organization Inland Northwest (ACCOIN) a local animal shelter, or Hospice of Spokane.





