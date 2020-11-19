Janette Michaud, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 11, 2020. Janette was born in Calgary Alberta on September 21, 1937 to her loving parents Mary and John Woodlock. At the age of 19, she married the love of her life Edouard Michaud and she quickly became the mother of Michael, Denyse, and Diane. Due to Ed's petroleum engineering career, they called Calgary, Dallas and Denver home before settling into retirement in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1997. During their 47 years of marriage, there was rarely a quiet Saturday night at their home. They loved to entertain and had an amazing circle of friends. Janette's flair for creating a beautiful, inviting home and her phenomenal cooking skills made her the ultimate hostess. Janette took up golf in her 40s and even after she put down the clubs, the golf course remained a very special place for her. She would always refer to her morning walks along the course as "her time with the Lord." Janette also loved a good game of bridge, but never failed to mention that the quality time with her beloved friends was the real win. Her passion for animals was undoubtably the sweetest sight. It didn't matter if they were big or small, tame or wild, she just couldn't resist them. She is survived by her two daughters, Denyse and Diane, her son in law Brad, her five grandchildren, Ryan, Colin, Ally, Katie, Drew, and her great grandchildren Micah and Declan, and her cousin, Betty.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by Hospice of the Valley, Friendship Village Location, 2525 E. Southern Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282.

