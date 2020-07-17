1/1
Janice R. (Martin) Dick
1933 - 2020
Janice R. (Martin) Dick, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Holden Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center after an illness.

Janice was born in Worcester, the daughter of Stuart and Viola (Demarest) Martin had lived most of her life in West Boylston and Worcester before moving to Colony Homes in Holden. She was devoted to caring for her family and was a longtime foster mother to many. She was a former member of the Oakdale United Methodist Church in West Boylston and loved to play cards.

Her loving husband of 44 years, Philip W. Dick, passed away in 1997. She leaves her son, Carl Dick and his wife, Susan of Saco, ME; her daughters, Judith and her husband, Charles Pingitore of Paxton and Barbara and her husband, Mark Buckley of Charleston, SC; seven grandchildren, Michael, Bridget, Christina, Christopher, Julia, Marc and Philip; nine great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Norma Martin of Florida; her brother-in-law, David Dick and his wife, Patricia of Conway Center, NH; her best friend, Carole Laino of Worcester; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Martin.

Janice's family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion provided by the Oriol family and the staff of Holden Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center.

A private graveside service for Janice will be held at Aspen Grove Cemetery in Ware. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
